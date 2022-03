EXCLUSIV. Avertisment pentru români al unui important profesor rus bătut la manifestații: „Ţările din fostul bloc sovietic vor urma, dacă Putin va avea succes în Ucraina”

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - MARCH 6, 2022: Law enforcement officers detain a person during an unsanctioned protest against the special military operation announced by Russia's President Putin in Ukraine on February 24 in response to appeals for help from the leaders of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS,Image: 666588705, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia