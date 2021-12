„Fără acoperiș, fără scaune, fără pixuri și hârtie”. Cum se desfășoară orele în școlile afectate de războiul din Yemen

Displaced Yemeni students attend a class at a makeshift school in the Khokha area of Yemen's war-torn western province of Hodeidah, on October 25, 2018. Around two million children across the country now have no access to schooling, according to the United Nations children's fund (UNICEF), and the war that has pushed Yemen to the brink of famine shows no sign of waning.,Image: 639759986, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia