Emily Lawson, 101, being vaccinated by Samantha Wheadon, a Practice Nurse from Turret Medical Centre in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire. A 101-year-old woman born during the Spanish Flu pandemic was ambivalent about getting her first covid jag - and said it was 'just another vaccine'. Emily Lawson was born in 1919 as the pandemic spread across the globe, and was found at one month old lying next to her mother who had caught the deadly strain of influenza and was too ill to look after her new baby. More than a century later she was one of the first in line as part of the rollout of the programme to vaccinate people over the age of 80 in the community. She was vaccinated by Samantha Wheadon, a Practice Nurse from Turret Medical Centre in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire, where she is from.