An Iranian woman on top of a car bonnet sets her headscarf on fire in central Tehran during protests for Mahsa Amini, 22, who died after she was arrested by Iran's morality police over "improper hijab". Fresh protests broke out on September 19 in Iran over the death of a young woman who had been arrested by the "morality police" that enforces a strict dress code. Public anger has grown since authorities on Friday announced the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in a hospital after three days in a coma, following her arrest by Tehran's morality police during a visit to the capital on September 13. Tehran, Iran on September 19, 2022.