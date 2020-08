epa08557322 Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, leaves the National Congress of Brazil after being questioned in his office by researchers from the Federal Public Ministry (MPF, Prosecutor's Office), in Brasilia, Brazil, 20 July 2020. The Brazilian justice is investigating whether the current Senator received information on advance about the Operation 'Furna da Onca', in the midst of the Lava Jato case, through an alleged bribery scheme to a Federal Police delegate who would have delayed said operation so as not to affect in 2018 the presidential campaign of Jair Bolsonaro. EPA-EFE/Andre Sousa Borges