epa08707087 A handout photo made available by the Miraflores Press shows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during a government act in Caracas, Venezuela, 29 September 2020. Maduro acknowledged that Venezuela has lost 99 percent of its foreign currency income in the last six years, blaming it on US sanctions. EPA-EFE/MIRAFLORES PRESS / HANDOUT HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES