epa09067558 A hospital doctor takes Pfizer/BioNTech Comirnaty anti-Covid 19 vaccines stored in a fridge to give them to family doctors in Rome, Italy, 11 March 2021. Family doctors will vaccinate their patients against Covid-19 thanks to a partnership between Uber and Local Health Authority (ASL Roma 1) to bring anti-Covid 19 vaccines directly at patients' homes. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI