„Loviți-i până când vor cădea pe podea”. Un fost torționar povestește cum sunt chinuiți prizonierii uiguri în China

epa09095833 Uyghur protestors who have not heard from their families living in East Turkestan hold placards and Uyghur flags during a protest against China, in Istanbul, Turkey, 25 March 2021. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara on Thursday as Uighur Muslims protested against the treatment of their ethnic kin in the farwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang. The protest aims to highlight the critical situation of alleged human rights abuses of the Uyghur people and many other minority groups across the Xinjiang (East Turkestan) area in China. Xinjiang (East Turkestan) area in China. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA