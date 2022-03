20 March 2022, Lebanon, Beirut: Russian nationals living in Lebanon gather to show support to Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine, in front of the UN headquarters in Beirut. Dozens of Lebanese, Syrians and Russians gathered in solidarity with Putin. Previously, the Kremlin said that experienced men from Syria, who allegedly want to fight alongside the Russians, are welcomed to join voluntarily and without payment. Photo: Marwan Naamani/dpa