epa10208804 Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sends his condolences during the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan, 27 September 2022. Thousands of people are gathered in Tokyo to attend the state funeral for former prime minister Shinzo Abe, including foreign dignitaries and representatives from more than 200 countries and international organizations. EPA-EFE/Eugene Hoshiko / POOL