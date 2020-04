epa08366545 A rider of the Spanish Riding School on horseback as the Lipizzaner horse stallion grazes in the Burggarten park in Vienna, Austria, 16 April 2020. Two times a day the Lipizzaner horse stallions of the Spanish Riding School (a member of the UNESCO world heritage list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity) graze in the federal Burggarten garden. Due to the safety measures to slow down the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, all federal parks and gardens were closed until 14 April 2020. A pedestrian calls to the riders: 'The most beautiful lawnmower in Austria'. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA