epa08570687 People hired for the day wait to enter terminal during a trial run of the baggage system at Berlin Brandenburg Airport ahead of the new airport's opening scheduled for November, in Schoenefeld, Germany, 28 July 2020. The new airport was originally scheduled to open in 2011, but design failures, corruption scandals and other factors have delayed its opening ever since. The airport will replace Berlin's Tegel Airport. EPA-EFE/Maja Hitij / POOL