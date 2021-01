epa08652885 An ambulance drives in an emergency entrance of the Charite hospital in Berlin, Germany, 07 September 2020. According to a statement of the Charite hospital, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been taken out of an induced coma. Navalny is being treated at the Charite hospital in Berlin since 22 August 2020 after being poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok group. He was first placed in hospital in Omsk, Russia after feeling sick on board a plane while on his way from Tomsk to Moscow. The flight was interrupted and after landing in Omsk, Navalny was admitted to the hospital on suspicion of toxic poisoning. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON