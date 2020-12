epa08855003 Signs and directions seen for administering vaccinations against Covid-19 are displayed in the converted Merkur-Arena during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Duesseldorf, Germany, 01 December 2020. Germany is hoping to begin vaccinations in a first phase for medical workers, caregivers and others beginning in December. Crews are setting up vaccination centers for mass inoculations nationwide. EPA-EFE/Andreas Rentz / POOL