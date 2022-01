Grecia, paralizată de o furtună de zăpadă. Transporturile au fost suspendate, școlile, închise

epa09706607 Drivers take a U-turn on 'National Road' because of the closed road amidst snowfall in Athens, Greece, 24 January 2022. A bad weather front, named 'Elpis' by the National Meteorological Services (EMY), has caused frozen temperatures, stormy winds and heavy snowfall since 22 January. A second and even more severe Elpis has started on 24 January and is expected to continue on 25 January. EPA-EFE/VLACHOS ALEXANDROS