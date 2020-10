epa08151307 Workers demolish old storage tanks including water processed in ALPS (Multi-nuclide retrieval equipment) after transferring to new tanks at tsunami-devastated Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Okuma town, Fukushima Prefecture, 22 January 2020. The storage tanks including water processed in ALPS will be full around summer of 2022, TEPCO has told. Japanese government will need to decide soon how manage the processed water still including tritium. The Unit 2 reactor house in left rear and the Unit 3 reactor house seen in right rear over storage tanks. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA / POOL