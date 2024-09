SAN ANTONIO, COLOMBIA - MARCH 1: Hippo (Hippopotamus amphibious) is seen at Santa Cruz Foundation during the World Wildlife Day, celebrated to draw attention to wild plant and animal species on planet and raise awareness of wildlife conservation efforts in San Antonio, Cundinamarca, Colombia on March 1, 2024. The country begun a new campaign to sterilize its invasive hippos, showing signs that it is taking the threat the animals pose to the country’s biodiversity and local communities seriously. Juancho Torres / Anadolu