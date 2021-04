epa06002135 Britain's Prince Charles (2-R), the Prince of Wales leaves his house in Viscri, Szeklerland, Transylvania, Romania, 31 May, 2017. Prince Charles owns several estates in Transylvania, where a great-great grandmother of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, Hungarian Countess Klaudia Rhedey, was born and raised in the 19th century. EPA/EDIT KATAI HUNGARY OUT