epa10199034 A volunteer distributes campaign booklets reading 'Russia is the future. Attend referendum. We are together with Russia' and straps in the colors of the Russian national flag during a campaign rally for a referendum to join the Russian Federation in downtown Luhansk, Ukraine, 22 September 2022. The parliaments of the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk Peoples Republics as well as the military-civilian administrations controlled by Russia of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions decided to hold referendums on the future of these territories. On 24 February 2022 Russian troops entered the Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'Special Military Operation', starting an armed conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/STRINGER