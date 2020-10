epa08775232 An Indian health worker takes a nasal swab sample of Mumbai Police official in civilian clothes at a police station, in Mumbai, India, 26 October 2020. According to reports, India became the second worst-hit country by the spread of novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19 disease, as Indian tally is about to reach 8 million cases, only behind the United States. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI