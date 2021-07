epa09323372 A municipal worker drives a modelled auto-rickshaw designed with replicas of syringes and Covid-19 vaccine through a street to create awareness on Covid-19 coronavirus vaccination among the people in Chennai, India, 05 July 2021. Tamil Nadu state government launched various campaigns to promote awareness on Covid-19 coronavirus vaccination. The state government recorded the highest single day vaccination coverage against the Covid-19 coronavirus disease on 03 July. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED