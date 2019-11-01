De
Cei mai mulți sunt străini, iar tatuajele pe care le realizează în cadrul convenției au un grad ridicat de complexitate. Unele se pot întinde pe toate cele trei zile de convenție.
Anul trecut s-au realizat 90 de tatuaje la convenție, iar un artist realizează în medie 10 tatuaje. Convenția se încheie duminică, 3 noiembrie.
„International Tattoo Convention Bucharest” – program complet:
1 noiembrie
12:00 Opening Speech
12:00 DJ Set
12:20 Tattoo booths presentations – prezentare saloane
15:00 Meet & Greet: Inked Sephora, tattoo model
16:30 Pole Angels
17:10 Aerial Hoops Show
18:00 Gurning Competition – Concurs de strambaturi
18:20 Public Challenge
19:00 Sensual in chains (Nadia Budurusi)
19:30 Live piano by Ana Maria Nicoara
20:45 Martini glass show
21:15 Tattoo Artists Convention Contests
» Best Small Black & Grey
» Best Small Color
» Best of Friday
22:15 Friday awards
2 noiembrie
12:00 Open doors
13:00 Q&A: Tommy Lee Wendtner, Robert Hernandez
14:30 Public Terrible Tattoo Contest
15:30 Public Challenge
16:10 Sand Art – live performance by Ana Munteanu
16:40 Meet & Greet: Cyborg Art Tattoo
17:00 Doug Smode: Shibari & Bondage Art
17:50 Meet & Greet: Doug Smode
18:15 Aerial Silk Show
18:25 Jokes Pop-up Contest
19:00 Emilio suspensions show
20:00 Exotic Pole Dance (Nadia Budurusi)
20:30 Tattoo Artists Convention Contests
» Best Big Color
» Best Big Black & Grey
» Best of Saturday
22:15 Saturday Awards
21:30 KISS Forever Band (live)
23:30 VIP Afterparty with Aqila
Recomandări
Mafia din Primărie demascată în direct de directoarea juridică de la ASSMB. Detalii incredibile
3 noiembrie
12:00 Open doors
13:00 Meet & Greet: Emillio Gonzales
14:00 Special Magic Act by Cristian Pestritu
14:30 Advok & Perry Pete (live)
15:00 Suspension Show – Doug Smode
16:00 VIP Prize & Public Challenge
16:50 Q&A with Bob Tyrell
17:20 Giant Ground Hoop Performance
17:45 Adi Bezna (live)
18:50 Aerial Silk Performance
19:00 Emilio Gonzales: Suspensions with the public
20:00 Martini glass show
20:30 Sunet Fin (live)
21:15 Male striptease
21:30 „Tattoo Artists” Convention Contests
» Best Large Healed
» Best of Sunday
» Best of Show
22:30 Sunday Awards
VIDEO: Daniel Stanciu
Vezi si alte evenimente in Bucuresti in noiembrie 2019