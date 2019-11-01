De Daniel Stanciu, Dumitru Angelescu (foto),

Cei mai mulți sunt străini, iar tatuajele pe care le realizează în cadrul convenției au un grad ridicat de complexitate. Unele se pot întinde pe toate cele trei zile de convenție.

Anul trecut s-au realizat 90 de tatuaje la convenție, iar un artist realizează în medie 10 tatuaje. Convenția se încheie duminică, 3 noiembrie.

„International Tattoo Convention Bucharest” – program complet:

1 noiembrie

12:00 Opening Speech

12:00 DJ Set

12:20 Tattoo booths presentations – prezentare saloane

15:00 Meet & Greet: Inked Sephora, tattoo model

16:30 Pole Angels

17:10 Aerial Hoops Show

18:00 Gurning Competition – Concurs de strambaturi

18:20 Public Challenge

19:00 Sensual in chains (Nadia Budurusi)

19:30 Live piano by Ana Maria Nicoara

20:45 Martini glass show

21:15 Tattoo Artists Convention Contests

» Best Small Black & Grey

» Best Small Color

» Best of Friday

22:15 Friday awards

2 noiembrie

12:00 Open doors

13:00 Q&A: Tommy Lee Wendtner, Robert Hernandez

14:30 Public Terrible Tattoo Contest

15:30 Public Challenge

16:10 Sand Art – live performance by Ana Munteanu

16:40 Meet & Greet: Cyborg Art Tattoo

17:00 Doug Smode: Shibari & Bondage Art

17:50 Meet & Greet: Doug Smode

18:15 Aerial Silk Show

18:25 Jokes Pop-up Contest

19:00 Emilio suspensions show

20:00 Exotic Pole Dance (Nadia Budurusi)

20:30 Tattoo Artists Convention Contests

» Best Big Color

» Best Big Black & Grey

» Best of Saturday

22:15 Saturday Awards

21:30 KISS Forever Band (live)

23:30 VIP Afterparty with Aqila

3 noiembrie

12:00 Open doors

13:00 Meet & Greet: Emillio Gonzales

14:00 Special Magic Act by Cristian Pestritu

14:30 Advok & Perry Pete (live)

15:00 Suspension Show – Doug Smode

16:00 VIP Prize & Public Challenge

16:50 Q&A with Bob Tyrell

17:20 Giant Ground Hoop Performance

17:45 Adi Bezna (live)

18:50 Aerial Silk Performance

19:00 Emilio Gonzales: Suspensions with the public

20:00 Martini glass show

20:30 Sunet Fin (live)

21:15 Male striptease

21:30 „Tattoo Artists” Convention Contests

» Best Large Healed

» Best of Sunday

» Best of Show

22:30 Sunday Awards

VIDEO: Daniel Stanciu

