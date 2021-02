Jasmine Harrison, 21, is hoping to become the youngest woman to solo row across the Atlantic. A 21-year-old who had never rowed in her life before January has set off on a journey to become the youngest woman to race 3,000 miles solo across the Atlantic. See SWNS story SWLErow. Super fit Jasmine Harrison is taking part in the Talisker Atlantic Challenge, a gruelling challenge which will see her row across the world�s second-largest ocean on her own. The swimming teacher hopes to complete the race in around 70 days, and expects to drink about 10 litres of water each day while burning off more than 5,000 calories. She set off from La Gomera in the Canary Islands at 10.30am on Saturday (Dec 12) and will be rowing in the open sea for months until she reaches the finishing line at Nelsons Dockyard in Antigua. She is one of eight people who are attempting the race solo, while a dozen teams will be competing in either a pair, trio or in four.,Image: 575718285, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This image hereby disclosed to your organisation is so disclosed on the condition that your organisation will take all steps necessary to ensure that any identifiable personal data is processed in full compliance with the Data Protection Act 2018 follow us on twitter - @swns browse our website - swns.com email [email protected] , Model Release: no