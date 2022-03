epa09793827 A placard of the climate activist's organization 'Extinction Rebellion', part of a vigil, is reading 'war in Ukraine, sponsored by Gazprom', in front of the Ukraine embassy in Berlin, Germany, 01 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN