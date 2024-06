US President Joe Biden (center R) speaks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (center L), as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2nd R) and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin (R) look on during a bilateral meeting at the Intercontinental Hotel in Paris, on June 7, 2024. US President Joe Biden pledged his support for Ukraine and announced another $225 million in aid to Kyiv as he met Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky for talks in Paris.,Image: 879669305, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no