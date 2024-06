June 6, 2024, Saint-Laurent-Sur-Mer, France: First Lady of France Brigitte Macron, President of France Emmanuel Macron, US First Lady Jill Biden and US President Joe Biden pictured during an international ceremony on Omaha Beach in the context of the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings, in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, France, Thursday 06 June 2024. Today it is exactly 80 years ago that 'Operation Overlord' started in Normandy (D-Day), the Allies' operation against the occupation of Western Europe by Nazi Germany. The operation heralded the end of the Second World War. (Credit Image: © Dirk Waem/Belga via ZUMA Press)