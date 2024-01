This image, released on September 8, 2023, by the North Korean Official News Service (), shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the launch of the country's first tactical nuclear attack submarine at Sinpho shipyard. According to state media, the tactical nuclear attack submarine, No. 841, the first of its kind, was transferred to the East Sea Fleet of the KPA Navy and named the "Hero Kim Kun Ok." Photo by /UPI. Profimedia Images