epa07831595 (FILE) - German Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Mercedes AMG at the Albert Park circuit for the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix in Melbourne, Australia, 16 March 2012 (reissued 10 September 2019). Media reports state on 10 September 2019 that German Former Formula One driver and world champion Michael Schumacher was admitted since 09 September 2019 in the Georges Pompidou European Hospital in Paris, France. There, he was said that will undergo a special treatment based on stem cell therapy, reports claimed. Schumacher, 50, who remains in a 'critical' condition, has not been seen in public since he suffered a severe head injury after an off-piste skiing accident in the French Alps in December 2013. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL