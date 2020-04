epa04285485 People queue in front of a branch of Bulgaria's First Investment Bank, Fibank, in the center of Sofia on 27 June 2014. Shares of Bulgaria's First Investment Bank lost up to 18 per cent in trading on 26 June, in the aftermath of Bulgarian central bank on 20 June freezing the operations of another bank, Corporate Commercial Bank, KTB, and putting the bank under its supervision. The move was prompted by a bank run that was seen as raising bankruptcy risk. EPA/STRINGER