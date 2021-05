Liderul regiunii Madrid, critic al restricțiilor COVID, obține o victorie mare în alegeri, sub sloganul „Libertate”

epa09178058 A handout photo made available by the People's Party (PP's) shows Madrid's regional president and candidate to reelection Isabel Diaz Ayuso (R) and PP Part Leader Pablo Casado (L) as they celebrate the results in Madrid's regional elections at the party's headquarters in Madrid, central Spain, 04 May 2021. Madrid holds regional elections after President, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, called for early elections back in March 2021. Isabel Díaz Ayuso could be reelected with between 62 and 65 deputies but might need the support of far-right Vox to form a government, according to Spanish media. EPA-EFE/David Mudarra / PEOPLE PARTY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES