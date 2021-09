Akhundzada, an ethnic Pashtun of the Noorzai clan, is a religious scholar, reportedly the issuer of the majority of the Taliban's fatwas, and was the head of the Taliban's Islamic courts. Unlike many Taliban leaders, Akhundzada is believed to have remained in the country during the War in Afghanistan. He became the leader of the militant group in May 2016 following the death of the previous leader Akhtar Mansour in a drone strike. The Taliban also bestowed upon Akhundzada the title Emir-al-Momineen (Commander of the Faithful) that his two predecessors had carried.,Image: 313947140, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia