epa10158882 Firefighters extinguish a fire after a Russian rocket attack hit a restaurant complex in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 04 September 2022. Two main buildings and a summer pavilion on a total area of ??2,200 square meters were burned, according to the State Emergency Services. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have been the target of heavy shelling since February 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV