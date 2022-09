Employees sit at the control panel of a power generating unit and a turbine at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region, southeastern Ukraine, July 9, 2019. Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Enerhodar, Ukraine - 02 Sep 2022,Image: 718899457, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO USE RUSSIA. NO USE BELARUS., Model Release: no