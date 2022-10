US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (L) and Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov attend the fifth meeting of Ministers of Defense at the US Air Base in Ramstein, Germany, 08 September 2022. The US Secretary of Defense Austin has invited Ministers of Defense and senior military officials from around the world to Ramstein to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and various security issues facing US allies and partners. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH