epa09910269 President of Moldova Maia Sandu arrives to her briefing at the presidential palace in Chisinau, Moldova, 26 April 2022. President Sandu spoke about the strained situation in Transnistria, a breakaway region of Moldova, with possible escalation and said that Moldova continues to search just on peaceful political solutions, based on dialogue and negotiation, to restore peace and stability in the region. EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU