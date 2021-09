Megacomplexul ridicat de China pentru străinii care vin în țară. A costat cât Arena Națională, dar e de 40 de ori mai mare. Mesele vor fi livrate de roboți

(210923) -- GUANGZHOU, Sept. 23, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Aerial photo taken on Sept. 17, 2021 shows a view of the Guangzhou International Health Station in Baiyun District, Guangzhou City of south China's Guangdong Province. The first-phase project of the Guangzhou International Health Station will be put into operation soon, offering health service to inbound travellers during their quarantine period as required by epidemic prevention and control measures. The first batch of 184 medical workers moved in on Sept. 17 to make preparations for the health service for the travellers.,Image: 633732149, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia