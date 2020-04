July 17, 2019 - Sithonia Halkidiki, Makedonia, Greece - Kavourotrypes or Orange exotic beach. Kavourotripes is a famous small paradise of little beaches Carribean style located between Armenistis and Platanitsi in Sithonia peninsula in Chalkidiki or Halkidiki in Macedonia, Greece. The beach used to be a nudist or naturist beach or free liberty beach. The nudists left behind carved rocks with mermaids and other artistic symbols. Nowadays the beaches attract daily during the summer thousands of tourists around the world as the tropical water with the pine tree forest, the rocks around, the golden sand and the crystal clear Mediterranean water of Aegean sea make it a unique environment with pool-like water without waves. There are also daily cruises with visitors in little boats approaching for swimming. (Credit Image: © Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via ZUMA Press)