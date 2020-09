epa08680453 Residents walk in a a flooded street at the center of Karditsa, central Greece when the Mediterranean hurricane (Medicane) Ianos struck Thessaly, Greece, 19 September 2020. Since Ianos made landfall overnight on 17 early September morning, the Fire Brigade has received a total of 2,450 throughout Greece for help and pumping out of flood water. Most calls for help came from the southern Ionian Islands, western Greece (which, along with sections of NW Peloponnese, were under a state of emergency), Central Greece and Thessaly. Several operations are still active, while the total calls include 619 completed rescues. A farmer who went missing in Karditsa, was found dead. EPA-EFE/YANNIS PAPAGEORGIOU EPA-EFE/YANNIS PAPAGEORGIOU