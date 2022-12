Dover, UK. Border Force officials escort migrants into Dover Docks, Kent after they were rescued them in foggy conditions this morning in the English Channel. Members of the military and Border Force officials helped them ashore. More than 42,000 migrants are reported to have crossed the Channel so far this year to the UK. CHANNEL RESCUE, DOVER, KENT, UK - 01 Dec 2022,Image: 741535123, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no