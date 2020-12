epa08900499 Thai mahouts dress elephants as Santa Claus to help distribute protective face masks to students, in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, ahead of Christmas celebrations at a school in the world heritage city of Ayutthaya, Thailand, 23 December 2020. The annual event has replaced the usual presents with protective face masks this year, and is being held outside, due to the coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET