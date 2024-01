NASA a prezentat prototipul lui X-59, un avion supersonic „silențios”. La ce viteză ajunge

NASA's and Lockheed Martin's X-59 experimental supersonic jet is unveiled during a roll-out ceremony in Palmdale, California, on January 12, 2024. The aircraft, a collaboration with Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, is the centerpiece of NASA's Quesst mission, with the goal of minimizing cross-country travel time by making supersonic flight over land possible. The US banned supersonic travel over land for non-military aircraft in 1973 due to public concern about sonic booms over populated areas. NASA recently studied transoceanic supersonic flight, which could in theory shuttle passengers from New York City to London in under two hours.,Image: 836509853, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no