Night view taken on September 28, 2022 shows the Karsto gas processing plant in the municipality of Tysvær in the North Rogaland county, Norway. Dry gas is exported from Karsto through the Europipe II pipeline to Dornum in northern Germany and through the transport systems Statpipe and Norpipe to Emden. Norway, now the biggest supplier of gas to Europe, will beef up security around its oil installations, it said following allegations of sabotage on Nord Stream's Baltic Sea pipelines.