epa08291072 (FILE) - World's tallest peak, Mount Everest, 8,848 m (29,028 feet) high, is seen during a cleaning campaign to the Everest Mount at Namche Bazar, Solukhumbu district, Nepal 27 May 2019 (reissued 13 March 2020). Nepal's government announced on 13 March that it will temporarily cancel all climbing permits for Mount Everest starting 14 March 2020 until 30 April 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA