epa10248580 A drone flies over Kyiv during an attack, Ukraine, 17 October 2022, amid the Russian invasion. At least two civilian people were killed as Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko said. Several residential buildings were damaged as a result of attacks by 'kamikaze drones' targeting the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on telegram. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY SHESTAK