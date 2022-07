Noi informații în cazul lui Neculai Paizan, românul care i-a îngrozit pe polițiștii englezi cu sălbăticia cu care a omorât o tânără de 20 de ani: „Nivelul de violență a fost oribil”

Pic shows: CCTV of lorry driver Neculai Paizan, 64, who has been found guilty of the murder of Agnes Akom, 20, who he killed in a wheelie bin before dumping her in a park. Paizan beat Agnes Akom over the head more than 20 times with an electric saw as he brutally murdered her in his converted-shipping container home in North West London. Paizan is shown here on CCTV entering the shipping container prior to the murder. He was convicted of murder at the Old Bailey yesterday as the police released CCTV of Paizan pushing a wheelie bin with Ms Akom inside. He will be sentenced on Monday, 25 July. Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, said: "The level of violence Paizan used in his attack on Agnes is truly horrific. What she suffered inside the container does not bear thinking about. Whilst it is not clear why he killed her that day, his attempts to hide his crime in the following hours and days show a calculated effort to ensure that, not only was Agnes never found, but that he would not be caught." Agnes Akom-Victim of Neculai Paizan-Lorry Driver Convicted of Wheelie Bin Murder, UK - 21 Jul 2022,Image: 708905927, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Rex Features Ltd. do not claim any Copyright or License of the attached image, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia