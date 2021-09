epa09044573 A woman looks her phone in a street restaurant in Sofia, Bulgaria, 01 March 2021. Restaurants and bars in Bulgaria reopened on 01 March after being closed since 27 November 2020 as restrictive measure because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The reopening is possible because of order issued by the Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov a few days ago which decreed that the restaurants and other food and drink establishments can work only between 06.00 AM to 23.00 PM with 50 percent of their capacity and respecting the anti-epidemic measures. Nightclubs are expected to reopen exactly one month later. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV