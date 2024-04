RAFAH, GAZA - APRIL 11: Palestinians attend the event organized for children taking refuge in Rafah to mark Eid Al-Fitr amid Israeli attacks in Rafah, Gaza on April 11, 2024.Qatar Charity organized an event aimed at bringing some joy to the children of Gaza, who endured a somber Eid al-Fitr amidst Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip. The event, held in Rafah city in the southern part of Gaza, garnered a significant turnout, offering a moment of respite and celebration for the young refugees. Jehad Alshrafi / Anadolu/ABACAPRESS.COM,Image: 864124881, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no