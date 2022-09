8279197 21.09.2022 A man leaves a military enlistment office in Moscow, Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 21 signed a decree on the partial mobilization amid the military operation in Ukraine. He said that only citizens in military reserve will be subject to conscription, and that they will undergo additional training.,Image: 724883074, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editors' note: THIS IMAGE IS PROVIDED BY RUSSIAN STATE-OWNED AGENCY SPUTNIK., Model Release: no