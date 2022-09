epa10069143 A picture taken during a visit to Mariupol organised by the Russian military shows Russian servicemen do a complete demining of the territory of Mariupol, Donetsk region, Ukraine, 13 July 2022. Construction and restoration of residential districts, hospitals and engineering networks began in Mariupol some two months after the last Ukrainian fighters surrendered to Russian troops. Russian troops on 24 February entered the Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared to be a 'Special Military Operation', starting an armed conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY