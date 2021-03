epa09007403 A view inside the Indigenous Support Unit, a field hospital built by native owners in Parque das Tribus, the only indigenous neighborhood in Manaus, the only indigenous neighborhood in Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil, 11 February 2021 (issued 12 February 2021). The residents of an indigenous neighborhood in Manaus have erected a field hospital for the treatment of natives infected with the coronavirus in the midst of the oxygen lack crisis and the health collapse in the state. EPA-EFE/RAPHAEL ALVES